Loki Star Sophia Di Martino Reveals Her Dream Marvel Team-Up
The final episode of Loki drops on Wednesday, and many fans are hoping it won't be the last we see of Sylvie, the Loki Variant played by Sophia Di Martino. While doing press for the series, Di Martino has talked about everything from her experience joining the series, the special modifications made to her costume, and even the possibility of joining Doctor Who. In another recent interview with On Demand Entertainment, Di Martino revealed which Marvel character she'd like to see Sylvie team up with in the future.comicbook.com
Comments / 0