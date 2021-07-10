Loki Star Sophia Di Martino Reveals Her Dream Marvel Team-Up

Although this may be hard for some people to believe, it’s been almost 20 years since Sophie Di Martino made her first on-screen appearance. In the years since then, she has become an international star and she has gotten to work with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. Recently, she even got the chance to join the Marvel Comic Universe (MCU) as a cast member in the new TV series Loki. Being on the show gotten Loki a lot of attention and viewers are hoping the series will be renewed for another season. Even though that announcement hasn’t come yet, Sophia’s fans will be happy to know that she has some other projects in the works. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Sophia Di Martino.