Dementia

'Superager' Brains Resist The March of Time to Have Memories Like 25-Year-Olds

By Carly Cassella
ScienceAlert
ScienceAlert
 6 days ago
A rare group of humans known as "superagers" can grow up without their minds growing old. Even in their 60s, 70s, and 80s, a lucky few maintain incredibly youthful memories, recalling new experiences, events, and situations just as well as people decades younger. New research now suggests that's because their brains have somehow resisted the march of time. When conducting brain scans during a challenging memory task, the activity in the heads of superagers appeared indistinguishable from those aged, on average, in their mid-20s. Superagers also performed better than other people their age. In fact, their performance on the memory task was on...

www.sciencealert.com

ScienceAlert

ScienceAlert

ScienceAlert publishes timely, trusted science news to enlighten and entertain millions of readers each month.

 https://www.sciencealert.com
Dementia
Common Signs and Symptoms of Autism Spectrum Disorder in Children

More than 3.5 million Americans have Autism Spectrum Disorder. How can you recognize the signs in children?. Rashmi Parmar, MD, gives an overview on autism. Examples of signs and symptoms in children include trouble having a back-and-forth conversation, difficulty establishing eye contact, and difficulty reading facial expressions. Dr Parmar is...
Symptoms of a broken heart as hundreds die each year

Scientists have made progress in piecing together why some people may die of a broken heart. Suffering longer-term stress and then experiencing a stressful event – such as the loss of a loved one – could trigger a condition known as takotsubo syndrome, also known as broken heart syndrome. Symptoms...
This Personality Type Is Most Likely To Be A Morning Person, Research Finds

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. It's not often hard to tell if someone is a morning person or a night owl—just check in at different times and see how they respond. But the factors that impact our sleep patterns (also known as our sleep chronotype) might go beyond just an innate feeling.
EatThis

Signs of Dementia Usually Ignored by Women

About two-thirds of dementia patients are women, and after age 60, a woman has a 1 in 5 chance of developing the condition, says the Women's Alzheimer's Movement. Complicating these statistics: Women tend to focus on caring for their partners, children, grandchildren, and other family—often at the expense of their own health. Dementia is a progressive disease, and early diagnosis is key so it can be treated or slowed if possible. That's why it's important that women, and those who love them, are able to recognize the most commonly ignored or overlooked signs of dementia. Read on to find out what they are—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Best Life

If You Notice This When Talking, It Could Be an Early Dementia Sign, Study Says

Keeping an eye out for dementia is easier said than done. Since the onset of the disease can affect your memory and reasoning, you might miss some of the most common signs that the condition is developing. But there are some cases in which you might pick up on changes in someone else's behavior that could tip you off to something being wrong. According to research, you may even be able to spot the early signs of dementia just by talking to someone. Read on to see what conversational red flags you might want to be aware of.
Best Life

91 Percent of Older Adults With Dementia Have This in Common, Research Says

As you get older, you tend to lose some of your mental sharpness. But sometimes your forgetfulness or struggle to follow familiar directions could be an indicator of dementia, which is far more serious. Because there is such a blurred line between normal changes to the brain as we age—like finding yourself forgetting where you put your keys or the name of the person you just met—and dementia-related symptoms, it can go undiagnosed. Now, a new study has found that a majority of older adults with dementia have something in common. Read on to find out what 91 percent of older adults with dementia share.
Ladders

Deep sleep may clear the brain of Alzheimer’s toxins

If you didn’t clean your house or your car, the unkempt disorganization would get rather distracting. If you didn’t shower or brush your teeth regularly, your hygiene would quickly plummet and your health would suffer. So why don’t we talk about cleaning our brains, one of the most important organs of the body?
Scientists discover a new class of memory cells in the brain

Scientists have long searched in vain for a class of brain cells that could explain the visceral flash of recognition that we feel when we see a very familiar face, like that of our grandmothers. But the proposed "grandmother neuron"--a single cell at the crossroads of sensory perception and memory, capable of prioritizing an important face over the rabble--remained elusive.
A Never-Before-Seen Type of Signal Has Been Detected in The Human Brain

Scientists have discovered a unique form of cell messaging occurring in the human brain that's not been seen before. Excitingly, the discovery hints that our brains might be even more powerful units of computation than we realized. Early last year, researchers from institutes in Germany and Greece reported a mechanism...
Virtual reality can help boost brain rhythms linked to learning and memory

A new discovery in rats shows that the brain responds differently in immersive virtual reality environments versus the real world. The finding could help scientists understand how the brain brings together sensory information from different sources to create a cohesive picture of the world around us. It could also pave the way for "virtual reality therapy" for learning and memory-related disorders ranging including ADHD, Autism, Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy and depression.
Scientists Identify Specific Human Brain Circuit for Spirituality

Using datasets from neurosurgical patients and those with brain lesions, investigators mapped lesion locations associated with spiritual and religious belief to a specific human brain circuit. More than 80 percent of people around the world consider themselves to be religious or spiritual. But research on the neuroscience of spirituality and...
Brain waves reveal why men take more risks than women

MOSCOW, Russia — Are men really more likely to be adventurous, risk-takers? According to a new study, they are, and a lot of it has to with the wiring of their brains. Researchers at HSE University say certain rhythms in the brain reveal how men and women differ when it comes to their attitudes towards risk.
New research has, for the first time, peered inside the brains of incredible "superagers", who maintain the cognition of youth in their twilight years. As we age, our brains typically undergo a slow process of atrophy, causing less robust communication between various brain regions, which leads to declining memory and other cognitive functions. But a rare group of older individuals called "superagers" have been shown to learn and recall novel information as well as a 25-year-old. Investigators from Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) have now identified the brain activity that underlies superagers' superior memory.
Study Reveals Source of Remarkable Memory of “Superagers”

Summary: The structure of SuperAgers’ brains and the connectivity of their neural networks more closely resembles the brains of younger adults, a neuroimaging study reveals. As we age, our brains typically undergo a slow process of atrophy, causing less robust communication between various brain regions, which leads to declining memory and other cognitive functions. But a rare group of older individuals called “superagers” have been shown to learn and recall novel information as well as a 25-year-old. Investigators from Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) have now identified the brain activity that underlies superagers’ superior memory.
Study reveals the brain activity that underlies superagers' superior memory

As we age, our brains typically undergo a slow process of atrophy, causing less robust communication between various brain regions, which leads to declining memory and other cognitive functions. But a rare group of older individuals called "superagers" have been shown to learn and recall novel information as well as a 25-year-old.

