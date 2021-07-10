'Superager' Brains Resist The March of Time to Have Memories Like 25-Year-Olds
A rare group of humans known as "superagers" can grow up without their minds growing old. Even in their 60s, 70s, and 80s, a lucky few maintain incredibly youthful memories, recalling new experiences, events, and situations just as well as people decades younger. New research now suggests that's because their brains have somehow resisted the march of time. When conducting brain scans during a challenging memory task, the activity in the heads of superagers appeared indistinguishable from those aged, on average, in their mid-20s. Superagers also performed better than other people their age. In fact, their performance on the memory task was on...www.sciencealert.com
Comments / 0