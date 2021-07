The Taos Youth and Family Center on Paseo del Canon is set to fully reopen its doors to the public on Monday (July 12.) The facility has been officially closed to the general public since the pandemic began, but has offered limited services to groups like the Taos Swim Club by appointment only. It's closure has been felt widely by the Taos community, perhaps most of all by working parents who have relied on the center for after school youth programs before the pandemic.