UWGB's Shorewood Golf Course closes for good

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) -- At UWGB the Shorewood Golf Course has welcomed in students and the general public for over 90 years. But, due to a lack of ground maintenance workers, the cost of maintaining the course, and dwindling interest in the course; UWGB leaders have decided to close the golf course.

UWGB's Chancellor, Michael Alexander, estimates that it costs the university about $100,000 a year to maintain the course. Alexander says the university was attempting to hire a manager to run the course this summer, but no qualified candidates were presented. Additionally, university leaders say it's time to transition the 9-hole golf course into a recreation area for students to utilize for other sports including frisbee golf.

"Unfortunately, we have to sometimes make hard decisions. We have to be great stewards of the resources that we have from the state," says Alexander.

The golf course at UWGB is said to be transitioning to its new form of public and student space as soon as this summer.