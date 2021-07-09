Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

SHU Fire Testing

southorange.org
 11 days ago

SHU will be performing their annual fire pump and fire hydrant capacity and flow tests, beginning on July 26th - July 30th (M-F) on campus. SHU will be performing their annual fire pump and fire hydrant capacity and flow tests, beginning on July 26th - July 30th (M-F) on campus. This is notice that there may be cases of low pressure or brown water during and following the testing in the area around the SHU campus. Please report any issues to Customer Service at 1-855 722-7072.

www.southorange.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hydrant#Shu#Fire Pump#Shu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Customer Service
Related
Natchitoches, LAnatchitochesparishjournal.com

FIRE HYDRANT FLOW TESTING SCHEDULED FOR WEEK OF JULY 12

Greg Roberts Fire Hydrant Repair and Supply will conduct fire hydrant flow testing the week of July 12 in the following areas:. From Williams Avenue to East Fifth moving south from St Maurice Lane to Keyser Avenue and surrounding areas. The purpose of this test is to check the operation...
Denham Springs, LALivingston Parish News

Fire department to conduct hydrant testing for PIAL rating July 7

The City of Denham Springs Fire Department will conduct hydrant testing on Wednesday, July 7, which could lead some homes and businesses to experience brown water. Richard Stafford, the city’s fire chief, said the hydrant testing is part of Property Insurance Association of Louisiana’s rating system, which calls for PIAL officials to test hydrants once every five years.
Browning, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

COVID Testing In Browning!

COVID vaccines AND testing with "Incentives" will be available this weekend, Friday & Saturday, July 9th & 10th, over in Browning. The vax & testing site will be at the museum parking lot from 9 until 3 on Friday. Saturday hours will be from 1 until 4.
Massachusetts Statecountry1025.com

This Massachusetts Bar Is Raising the Drinking Age To 25 At It’s Establishment

After being slammed by an uptick of underage drinkers one Massachusetts bar is raising it’s minimum drinking age to 25. The bar is The Gazebo on Nantucket. Owner Luke Tedeschi says he was turning over many fake IDs to police – as many as 25 a day! So he’s combating the high number of underage drinkers trying to fake their way in by raising the minimum serving age of alcohol. He says he’d rather lose business than jeopardize everything he has.
Winnebago County, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Rockton Fire Sample Tests Confirm Air And Water Quality Are Safe

CHICAGO – As state and local officials continue to work on clean up and remediation efforts after the fire at the Chemtool plant in Winnebago County, samples collected at the site have confirmed air and water quality have not been impacted by the fire and the efforts to extinguish it. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA), along with members from the Illinois National Guard (ILNG), have taken a variety of samples including ash, wipe, runoff, and river samples from around Continue Reading
Russell Township, OHchagrinvalleytoday.com

Russell to test stability of old fire station

The Russell Township Board of Trustees last week took steps to determine the future of the old fire station on Chillicothe Road. Trustees Gary Gabram, Jim Mueller and Chariwoman Kristina Port unanimously voted to hire a structural engineering firm to conduct tests to determine the stability of the 69-year-old structure and to ensure employee safety in the event the building needs to be entered.
Trotwood, OHtrotwood.org

Trotwood Fire & Rescue to Fire Hydrant Flow Testing

In an effort to assure an adequate water supply for fighting fires and to help maintain the lowest Insurance Ratings possible; Trotwood Fire and Rescue personnel will be conducting our annual fire hydrants flow testing. Trotwood Fire & Rescue will conduct fire hydrant flow testing between the dates of July 5, 2021 through September 27, 2021. This will occur in the following neighborhoods throughout the week of the dates listed below.
Boats & Watercraftsboatingmag.com

Boat Test: Regulator 37

Regulator’s new 37 builds on their classic hull style employing a performance-enhancing transom bracket that also expands cockpit space. The 37 can be equipped for Seakeeper or come Seakeeper ready for later modifications. New leaning post and a tackle storage designs add fishability and convenience while increasing pleasure cruising seating.
Americaskxeo.com

Mexico Public Safety Conducting Fire Hose Testing This Week

The Mexico Public Safety Department is conducting an annual fire hose testing this week. It started yesterday (Monday) and will run for the next 3 to 4 days. Most of the testing is on site at Mexico Public Safety at 300 North Coal Street, however some of the testing of the bigger hoses that are up to 100 feet long will take place across the street in a parking lot.
Bly, ORKDRV

Bootleg Fire grows to more than 343,000 acres, testing fire lines

BLY, Ore. — The Bootleg Fire reached a major milestone Sunday morning when it surpassed 300,000 acres burned — only the fourth to do so in Oregon's modern history. Yet by that evening it had already blown past that earlier estimate as it surged toward the fire lines that crews had spent days preparing.
Mcallen, TXmyrgv.com

McAllen opens free community tool shed

A program allowing McAllen residents to borrow various lawn and garden tools for free will launch Monday. McAllen is currently the only city to offer a program of this nature south of San Antonio, the city said in a news release. The McAllen Community Tool Shed will contain several tools...
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Illinois Fire Service Institute Selects The Acadis® Readiness Suite To Upgrade Fire Academy Training Certification Testing And Compliance Process

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Envisage Technologies, the premier training, compliance, and performance software solution for public safety agencies across the U.S., is pleased to announce that the Illinois Fire Service Institute (IFSI) has chosen Envisage's online testing and certification compliance system called the Acadis® Readiness Suite. IFSI is the statutory Fire Academy for Illinois and serves first responders throughout Illinois and the world. IFSI Instructors deliver more than 14,000 class hours to students online, on campus, and at regional training centers around the state each year. The new system gives ISFI the tools needed to deliver certification testing more efficiently to first responders across the state.
San Francisco, CAaudacy.com

Community leaders open family-friendly park in the Tenderloin

Community leaders in San Francisco celebrated the official grand opening of a park in the Tenderloin on Saturday, appropriately naming it "Safe Passage Park." After months of planning, the 200 block of Turk St. has been transformed into a first-of-its-kind community space. "We’re doing it by taking a part of...
Politicspadredam.org

Padre Dam's Customer Service Center Lobby Reopen

Padre Dam’s Customer Service Center is now open to the public. The lobby is open during normal business hours to pay your bill, speak to a Customer Service Representative and learn more about Padre Dam. We look forward to welcoming you back to our Customer Service Center. Customer Service Center...
Suffolk, VASuffolk News-Herald

Smoke testing to be conducted this month

Hydrostructures, a contractor working on behalf of the Suffolk Department of Public Utilities, will be smoke testing the sanitary sewer system over the next five weeks within various areas of the city. All areas scheduled to be smoke tested will be notified with door hangers that describe the upcoming smoke...
Evanston, ILevanstonroundtable.com

Annual Fire Hydrant Testing

The City of Evanston’s Fire Department and Water Production Bureau are conducting its annual fire hydrant testing. During this time, on-duty firefighters will test all of the approximately 1,400 public fire hydrants in the city while being available to respond to any emergency incident. Water Production Bureau personnel are responsible for ensuring the safe, effective delivery of the City’s fresh water supply whether it’s used for drinking or fighting a fire, and they promptly address issues discovered during the testing process to ensure their mission is fulfilled.

Comments / 0

Community Policy