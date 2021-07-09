SHU Fire Testing
SHU will be performing their annual fire pump and fire hydrant capacity and flow tests, beginning on July 26th - July 30th (M-F) on campus. SHU will be performing their annual fire pump and fire hydrant capacity and flow tests, beginning on July 26th - July 30th (M-F) on campus. This is notice that there may be cases of low pressure or brown water during and following the testing in the area around the SHU campus. Please report any issues to Customer Service at 1-855 722-7072.www.southorange.org
