This Trending Decorating Style Is Perfect for Anyone Who Loves Books and Vintage

Hello everyone, and welcome back to Prix Fixed, Lifehacker’s menu-planning advice column. Today’s email comes to us from way down south, as in the southern hemisphere:. I recently joined a new book club and I am hosting for the first time. Due to the Venn diagram of everyone’s dietary restrictions, everything must be vegetarian, dairy-free, and gluten-free, although eggs are fine. Meeting these restrictions just for a casual weeknight dinner is no problem, but I’d like to think I’m a pretty good home cook and had my heart set on showing off a little. I’m having a tough time coming up with a main dish. I would normally rely on a fancy roast or seafood pasta as an exciting centerpiece, but those won’t work here obviously. Risotto is a no-go because I’ll need to be up and about attending to my guests and can’t babysit the risotto. Some stuff I can make or at least prep the day before or earlier in the day would be great. I’d like to have a main, a salad, and another side I think? Also, I’m in the southern hemisphere, and it will be winter here, so ideally nothing that relies too much on summer produce. I hope you can help me!