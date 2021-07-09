Rainout allows Pirates to save a reliever, paves way for Max Kranick

Crick (1-1) allowed four runs on two hits and two walks while recording just one out. He was credited with the loss in Wednesday's 14-3 loss to the Braves. The righty entered with a 3-2 lead in the top of the sixth and opened the floodgates for Atlanta. The Pirates trailed 7-3 at the end of the inning. With the brutal outing, Crick's ERA ballooned from 3.13 to 4.63. He suffered his first blown save of 2021 and failed to earn his seventh hold. While Crick boasts impressive stuff, specifically a sweeping slider with huge break, he must improve upon his 20:18 K:BB if he's to be an effective relief option for the Pirates.