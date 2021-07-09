Cancel
Rainout allows Pirates to save a reliever, paves way for Max Kranick

By Mike Persak
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK CITY — The Pirates would never want a game rained out, since doubleheaders are grueling, but they actually may end up benefiting from Thursday’s postponed game. Right-hander Max Kranick is in New York with the team. He is going to make his second MLB start in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader against the New York Mets. He was originally supposed to start Friday’s game before the rain bunched the whole four-game series together.

