‘The Witcher’ Updates from WitcherCon

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe got A LOT of The Witcher updates from WitcherCon and we are going to share them ALL with you. Because they are plentiful. They are great. They are everything we have been wanting. Mostly. For those of you that don’t know, CD PROJEKT RED and Netflix teamed up for...

Technology
Video Games
Netflix
Video Games
HackerNoon

CDPR and Netflix Reveal WitcherCon Events

Previously, CD Projekt RED and Netflix announced a joint partnership for an online-only, digital event for The Witcher franchise called WitcherCon. CDPR and Netflix have now confirmed the full schedule of events for the upcoming July event. Here's a rundown of what's planned for the show for the video gaming...
Video Games

Full WitcherCon Schedule Announced

Netflix and CD Projekt Red have released the full schedule line-up of their upcoming global multi-format virtual Witcher fan event, WitcherCon. WitcherCon will be hosted by Julia Hardy with a full lineup of interactive panels packed with exclusive surprises—maybe we’ll get a trailer or two—from Netflix live-action series, The Witcher, and the anime feature. Fans of The Witcher universe can also expect panels on The Witcher games, the masterminds behind the both the games and the Netflix series, being put to the test in Witcher Trivia, plus a conversation with Geralt himself and PC builder extraordinaire, Henry Cavil.
Video Games

CD Projekt RED Rules Out Witcher 4 Reveal At WitcherCon Convention

If you, like thousands of other fans, intend to tune in to this year’s WitcherCon with the hopes of catching a glimpse of CD Projekt RED’s next installment in The Witcher series, it might be worth tempering those expectations now, or else you’re guaranteed to come away disappointed. That is, of course, assuming the developer isn’t playing the long con and intentionally trying to throw gamers off the scent, as it has clearly stated over on the convention’s official website that neither The Witcher 4 nor any new title, for that matter, will make its debut at the event.
Video Games

The Witcher: Monster Slayer Reveals New Details, Gameplay at WitcherCon

The newest game in CD Projekt’s Witcher franchise made an appearance during the first ever WitcherCon event this week with more details shared on The Witcher: Monster Slayer. This augmented reality game features some of the monsters Witcher players will have become quite familiar with by now, but it shows them from a very different perspective. The Witcher: Monster Slayer adopts a Pokemon Go-like system using real-world locations and fictional monsters, and we learned much more about it today.
Video Games

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update is Happening This Year

Game company CD Projekt RED is proud to announce that popular video game The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is finally getting the next-gen update. CDPR has finally updated its status on the Xbox Series X/S, PC, and PlayStation 5 next-gen update for the popular game. They are teasing that it is finally coming soon and has released a new cover art with update visuals. They would not say when it is coming, but it is definitely this year.
TV & Videos
PC Gamer

How to watch WitcherCon today, and what to expect

To call the 10-second Witcher season 2 video Netflix showed in mid-June a "trailer" would be generous, but at least we found out when we'd see more: WitcherCon on Friday, July 9, starting at 10 am Pacific. WitcherCon is a new event that Netflix is putting on with CD Projekt...
TV Series

The Witcher: Netflix Reveals New WitcherCon Teaser Featuring Henry Cavill

Netflix and CD Projekt Red are seriously gearing up for the first WitcherCon virtual event tomorrow. Ahead of the event itself, a new teaser featuring Geralt of Rivia himself, Henry Cavill, hyping up WitcherCon. While it is known that WitcherCon will not feature anything about a new The Witcher video game from CD Projekt Red, it is expected to be heavy on announcements from Netflix in terms of information about the upcoming The Witcher Season 2, The Witcher: Blood Origin, and The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.
TV Series

Netflix Announces 'The Witcher' Season 2 Premiere Date and Debuts Trailer at WitcherCon

Capping a spotlight conversation with Henry Cavil, Netflix debuted the Season 2 trailer of “The Witcher,” which will hit the streamer on Dec. 17. The announcement comes as fans gathered virtually at the first-ever WitcherCon. The global digital convention presented deep dives into the making of “The Witcher” games, live action series and anime film, in addition to a host of panels that included cast members Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Mimî M. Khayisa, Paul Bullion and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.
Comics

New 'The Witcher' Season 2 Poster Unveiled at WitcherCon

Netflix’s first-ever WitcherCon took place today with some major Season 2 reveals for The Witcher, including a brand new poster featuring Geralt and Cirilla. The virtual event, which is co-hosted by Netflix and CD Projekt Red, is dedicated to the multimedia world of The Witcher through games, books, and TV series.
TV Series

The Witcher Season 2: A Guide to Everything Released During WitcherCon

In case you didn't hear, Netflix and CDPR hosted the first-ever WitcherCon virtual event on Friday, and to say that fans of the streaming service's live-action adaptation of The Witcher didn't leave disappointed would be an understatement, By the time Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Mimî M Khayisa, Paul Bullion, and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich had finished working their magic, fans learned the series was coming back for its second season on December 17th. But trust us, that wasn't even close to all. There were new preview images, new key art, a reveal of the episode titles, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and… yes… the first official teaser trailer. In fact, there was so much that we decided to compile it all into one collective guide to what you need o know about the second season- starting with preview images and some choice quotes from the team.
TV Series

The Witcher Wraps WitcherCon with Official Season 2 Teaser Trailer

C'mon! Did you really think Netflix was going to wrap WitcherCon without an official teaser trailer for The Witcher Season 2? I mean, look at everything they put out there before they released it. A date announcement video, an episode titles/logo reveal video, preview images, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and even confirmation that December 17th was the return date. Still, having the streaming service and showrunner & EP Lauren S. Hissrich cap the day off with that will make it pretty hard for fans of the show to say they walked away disappointed. Oh, and one more thing before you get to the teaser? A brand new Season 2 image of Roach:
TV Series

Witcher Season 2 Poster Revealed! Release Date and Updated Cast

The much-anticipated teaser of Witcher Season 2 is finally here. On the big event of WitcherCon, the streaming king, Netflix dropped the official poster, teaser, and many more surprises for the fans. Check out all updates below. Finally, after a long wait, Netflix has teamed up with the CD Projekt...
Comics

WitcherCon: The Witcher Anime Streaming in August, Japanese Folklore-Inspired Witcher Manga Announced

Netflix has announced that The Witcher Nightmare of the Wolf anime will stream on August 23rd this year. Check out a trailer below. Nightmare of the Wolf focuses on Geralt’s mentor Vesemir. “Long before mentoring Geralt, Vesemir begins his own journey as a witcher after the mysterious Deglan claims him through the Law of Surprise,” reads an official synopsis.
Video Games

Grab The Witcher For Free And The Entire Franchise On Sale To Celebrate WitcherCon

The first-ever WitcherCon is taking place today, with the promise of exciting news for the Witcher across both its TV series and games. In celebration of the event, CD Projekt Red and its in-house digital distribution platform, GOG, are running some incredible specials on the entire franchise of games as well as offering digital goodies for WitcherCon viewers.
Video Games

How to watch the WitcherCon 2021 livestream

Netflix and CD Projekt Red has announced WitcherCon 2021 will launch on July 9, 2021 – the first-ever convention for The Witcher fans. If you’re a fan of the long-standing video game series, or even if you prefer Henry Cavill as everyone’s favourite Witcher, you’ll want to tune in to this brand-new fan event. There will be panels, announcements and a lot of Witcher-related titbits.

