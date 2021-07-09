Pandemic, protests propel Naperville residents to buy guns — 40% spike in applications for FOID cards
Residents of the safest city in America flocked to get a firearm permit last year over what safety advocates connect to fears over the pandemic and civil discourse. Last year Illinois State Police received 4,474 applications for permits to legally possess a gun and ammunition from Naperville residents. That accounts for 39% of the 11,533 applications the state received from Naperville over the last five years.www.chicagotribune.com
