Illinois State

Pandemic, protests propel Naperville residents to buy guns — 40% spike in applications for FOID cards

By Suzanne Baker
Chicago Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResidents of the safest city in America flocked to get a firearm permit last year over what safety advocates connect to fears over the pandemic and civil discourse. Last year Illinois State Police received 4,474 applications for permits to legally possess a gun and ammunition from Naperville residents. That accounts for 39% of the 11,533 applications the state received from Naperville over the last five years.

