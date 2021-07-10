See The Latest Featurette From Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’

Transporting guests to the jungles and rivers of Africa, Asia, and South America, this scenic safari is known for its visual gags and irreverent skippers. When the opening day ride makes its return to the marquee next Friday, you might notice some new additions. “We feel very strongly that our (updated attractions) still tell the same story and have the same look and feel to them,” says Kim Irvine, executive creative director of Walt Disney Imagineering. “But, I think it’s important to not be able to go through (an) attraction and tell you what’s behind every corner. To have new surprises and new added elements that are maybe more relevant to today’s world and today’s stories. As I’ve always said, it’s got to be just as good, if not better.”