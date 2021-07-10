See The Latest Featurette From Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleIs there anything better than Emily Blunt‘s smile? I think not. The Jungle Cruise is coming out soon and we’re loving all of the promo that is coming out for it. This new featurette with Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson is adorable and has heightened our excitement for the film.

MoviesCollider

'Jungle Cruise': Jack Whitehall on His Stylish Brit-Out-of-Water Character in Disney's New Adventure Movie

In Disney's Jungle Cruise, the headstrong and adventurous explorer Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) will have to get along with the equally stubborn and stoic skipper Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson) if they hope to explore the Amazon jungle and unearth its ancient secrets. Coming along for the ride, while supplying plenty of comedic commentary and looking rather dapper while doing so, is Jack Whitehall's McGregor Houghton, a gentleman by every definition of the word who just so happens to be Lily's brother. But don't be fooled by McGregor's proper demeanor and numerous wardrobe changes; when push comes to shove, he's got our heroes' backs. Whether he truly wants to be dragged along on this adventure or not, however, that's up for you to discover when Jungle Cruise arrives later this month.
Lifestyleallears.net

PHOTOS: Trader Sam’s Gift Shop Now “Open” on Disney World’s Jungle Cruise

The Jungle Cruise at Disney World has been undergoing a lot of changes over the past few months!. We’ve seen a new scene pop up, a new building, and even new characters. The animatronic Trader Sam was removed from the ride not long ago and we’ve seen artwork for the new scene meant to replace him. Today we finally caught a glimpse of Trader Sam’s Gift Shop and we can’t wait to share it with you!
Movies/Film

Daily Podcast: Visiting The Set of Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’

‘Jungle Cruise’ Wants to Be the Next ‘Pirates of the Caribbean,’ With a Dash of ‘Romancing the Stone’ [Set Visit Report]. ‘Jungle Cruise’ is Packed With Puns and Disney Parks Easter Eggs [Set Visit]. Emily Blunt’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ Character is a New Take on the Action-Adventure Movie Damsel [Set Visit]
LifestyleWDW News Today

PHOTOS: Limited Edition Jungle Cruise MagicBand Sails Into Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The new Jungle Cruise film starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt is set to release later this month, and today we found a Limited Edition MagicBand featuring characters from the movie in EPCOT!. Limited Edition “Jungle Cruise”...
Moviesfangirlish.com

See The TWO New Trailers For ‘Jungle Cruise’

Never in my life did I think that I would say that I am anxiously awaiting a Dwayne Johnson movie, but I am. Quarantine has seemed to have taught me a new appreciation for the actor. Honestly, how he treats people, but also how he puts his heart and soul into everything makes me think more of him every single day.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt playfully shade each other in Disney’s dueling Jungle Cruise trailers

Disney’s new, dueling set of trailers for the upcoming Jungle Cruise movie are more entertaining than the backside of water. Stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt face off in a head-to-head match of preview prowess in separate introductions teasing their new film inspired by the classic Disney Parks attraction. Johnson’s trailer follows his struggling riverboat captain, Frank, as he’s hired by a British scientist, Lily (Blunt), to scour the Amazon River for the Tree of Life and its healing powers. In a brief intro, Johnson playfully shades his leading lady, pretending to forget her name (she’s now “Ethel Brunt”) before promising that his trailer is the “newest” and “the greatest.”
Moviesdapsmagic.com

New Jungle Cruise Featurette Shows “Big Adventure” While Making the Film

DISNEY DEBUTS “JUNGLE CRUISE” “BIG ADVENTURE” FEATURETTE JAM-PACKED WITH FUN & THRILLS. Watch the new “Big Adventure” featurette for Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” and join stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt for an inside glimpse at the adventure of a lifetime. “Jungle Cruise” will release simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+...
Moviesallears.net

VIDEO: Watch a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ Movie

It’s already been a busy summer with Disney movies and new series but there is still more to come!. In the past few months, Disney has released Cruella and Pixar’s Luca and at the end of July, a brand new film will be hitting theaters and Disney+ Premier Access — Jungle Cruise! And, now we’ve got another look at all the action we can expect!
Movies/Film

Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ Featurette Has Emily Blunt Claiming She Can Bench-Press More Than Dwayne Johnson

According to bench-press.net, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson can lift up to 450 pounds — “on a good day.” Maybe Emily Blunt just caught him on a bad day. The two actors co-star in Jungle Cruise, the latest live-action film adaptation of one of Disney’s theme park attractions. A new featurette takes viewers behind the scenes of the upcoming movie and it also has Blunt setting the record straight about who’s really stronger, her or Johnson.
Lifestyleorangecoast.com

New Details to Discover at Disneyland’s Jungle Cruise

Transporting guests to the jungles and rivers of Africa, Asia, and South America, this scenic safari is known for its visual gags and irreverent skippers. When the opening day ride makes its return to the marquee next Friday, you might notice some new additions. “We feel very strongly that our (updated attractions) still tell the same story and have the same look and feel to them,” says Kim Irvine, executive creative director of Walt Disney Imagineering. “But, I think it’s important to not be able to go through (an) attraction and tell you what’s behind every corner. To have new surprises and new added elements that are maybe more relevant to today’s world and today’s stories. As I’ve always said, it’s got to be just as good, if not better.”
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Now, Dwayne Johnson Is Even Trolling Disney Over Emily Blunt’s New Jungle Cruise Video

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Yesterday, we saw what appeared to be a fun little battle between Jungle Cruise co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Each one debuted their own version of a new Jungle Cruise trailer, spotlighting themselves as the star of the film. It was a fun way to promote the film as it gave fans two trailers to enjoy a month before the release of the film, and it gave us more fun banter between the two leads. This has continued to be entertaining throughout the ongoing months as the delayed film gets closer and closer to coming out, and new The Rock has extended his wrath of trolling to Disney itself.

