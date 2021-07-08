We can't will away COVID-19, and the delta variant is spreading rapidly. Get vaccinated
This Fourth of July I was able to celebrate with my immediate family, all but the children have been fully vaccinated. We are still extremely careful with our grandchildren, since they are not eligible for vaccination and although they are unlikely to develop “severe” disease regarding hospitalization and deaths, they can still develop mild disease with associated long-term sequelae.www.therolladailynews.com
