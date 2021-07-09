Cancel
Foreign Policy

Commerce adds 34 firms to trade blacklist for assisting China, other adversaries

By Gavin Bade
 6 days ago
"We will continue to aggressively use export controls to hold governments, companies and individuals accountable," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement. | Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Commerce Department will add more than 30 companies to its trade blacklist for enabling human rights abuses in China, assisting its military and violating export regulations on Iran and Russia.

The companies will be added to Commerce’s Entity List, which prohibits U.S. firms from doing business with them without approval from the federal government. The agency did not immediately release the names of the firms, which will be listed by Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security.

Chinese entities listed: Of the 34 new entries to the list, Commerce said 14 are based in China and have enabled the government’s “campaign of repression, mass detention and high-technology surveillance” against Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities in the northwestern region of Xinjiang.

Five other entities were added for “directly supporting” the Chinese military’s modernization programs related to lasers.

Iran, Russia helpers, too: Eight more were put on the list for facilitating shipments of American products to Iran despite the U.S. government’s ban on exports to that nation. Six more entities were listed for procuring American electronic components to assist Russian military programs, and one was added to a separate Military End User list.

Extended campaign: The move is the latest from the Biden administration to crack down on companies doing business with foreign adversaries like China, which the U.S. government accuses of carrying out a genocide against ethnic minorities in Xinjiang. Last month, Commerce added a solar panel materiel manufacturer and four other firms to the blacklist over forced labor concerns in the region.

“We will continue to aggressively use export controls to hold governments, companies and individuals accountable for attempting to access U.S.-origin items for subversive activities in countries like China, Iran, and Russia that threaten U.S. national security interests and are inconsistent with our values,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement.

