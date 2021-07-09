Cancel
Cheering against censorship: How a cheerleader's story is shaping freedom of expression

Rolla Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome people keep diaries, others keep private Snapchat stories. Both serve the same purpose. The difference? One is paper, the other is online. As a social media user, I have both used and seen others use Snapchat as an online diary. We often exchange posts about mental health struggles or parents, we complain about people or experiences. One’s private story is a place where one can show one’s vulnerability, humor and creativity. As a student at an online school, the only way for me to communicate with classmates is online. Social media is our lifeline across both the globe and pandemic. It is where we express ourselves.

