Mental Health

Opinion: Mental illness a poor predictor of mass shootings

Rolla Daily News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile I appreciate the most current media responses to mass shootings, in the recent past, news coverage has often associated violence with mental illness out of proportion to the actual rate in the United States. In an analysis of 400 news stories claiming mental illness to be the reason for mass violence, most were on the front page. This kind of news coverage can be influential in creating and perpetuating public fear of those diagnosed with mental illness.

James Densley
#Mental Illness#Mass Shootings#Psychiatry#Guns#The Violence Project
Mental Health
Health
Public Safety
Public Health
