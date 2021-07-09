Opinion: Mental illness a poor predictor of mass shootings

One out of every four individuals will experience a mental health issue each year. Mental health is a part of our overall health and affects all of us in one way or another. Many of us struggle with anxiety or depression ourselves, or we have a child who does, or a parent, or a friend, or all of the above. In my work as a counselor/therapist I work daily with people who struggle with their mental health. Unfortunately there isn’t any one size fits all approach to managing mental health or decreasing symptoms of bipolar disorder, ADHD, etc. The “prescription” for managing mental health is different person to person.