Abigail Hunter readies for the next steps at Lakeland University

Arnold is eager for his opportunity to take on a bigger role with the Panthers, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports. Arnold signed a two-year deal with Carolina this offseason after posting a career-best 31 catches on 45 targets for 438 yards and four touchdowns for the Cardinals last term. Although it'll be the formerly undrafted Arnold's third team in five years, the 26-year-old's upward trajectory has him anticipated to start at tight end, where the Panthers got little help from Ian Thomas in 2020. Rookie third-rounder Tommy Tremble also joins Arnold and Thomas ahead of the upcoming campaign, as coordinator Joe Brady has emphasized getting more production from the position. However, with Arnold leading the group and getting more comfortable with quarterback Sam Darnold over OTAs and minicamp, he's embraced his chance for a larger role in his new setting, making him one to watch in advance of the 2021 campaign.