Former WWE 205 Live star Tony Nese, who was released with 13 other Superstars last Friday, took to Twitter this week to clear up the “short and white” comments he made in his first post-WWE interview. Nese spoke with The Wrestling Perspective podcast in an interview that will be released at 8pm ET today, via YouTube and Twitch. During the interview, he talked about how he went through a WWE tryout several years ago and was told that he didn’t have what the company was looking for because he was “short and white.”