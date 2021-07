Hayden Moss, age 58 of Portland, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, July 14 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Family Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 13 from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday, from 12:00 p.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow the service at Corum Hill Cemetery, with family and friends serving as pallbearers.