Jack Eichel Thinks It Would Be ‘Pretty Cool’ To Play For Hometown Bruins

By Lauren Campbell
 6 days ago
Jack Eichel and the Buffalo Sabres most likely will part ways this offseason, but rumors about where he’ll land via trade are few and far between. It’s probably safe to assume that many teams will take interest in Eichel given the fact he’s a star player that may just need a change of scenery given his displeasure with the Sabres organization. And even though the Bruins have not been linked to the star forward, Eichel certainly caught the attention of Boston fans Friday.

Boston, MA
