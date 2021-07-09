Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Former Milwaukee Bucks equipment manager recalls Bucks championship runs

By Tony Atkins
Posted by 
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gyPcf_0asZt5Ah00

A former Milwaukee Bucks equipment manager is taking a trip down memory lane as the NBA Finals play out on national TV.

If you're a fan of Milwaukee basketball, you may know the names: Kareem, Oscar, Dandridge, McGlocklin and many more. But they weren't alone.

"I was in every huddle, in the locker room, on the bench and I watched a great championship team win in 1971,” said Patrick McBride, former Milwaukee Bucks equipment manager.

Submitted

Among the team staff, there were also people like McBride. He would go on to achieve success as a cardiologist and professor emeritus at the University of Wisconsin.

Before all of that, he was a teen working as the team's equipment manager.

"Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and I came in together. When the Bucks won the coin flip to get Lou Alcindor in the draft, I called the Bucks and found out they were interviewing for ball boys the next day,” McBride said.

McBride would get the job and everything that came with it.

Submitted

"We'd have to get the courts set up. Get the locker rooms set up get the Gatorade and water prepared,” he explained. "Shootaround, we'd rebound for them, we'd pass for them."

McBride said relentless tenacity is what got the Bucks over the hump in 1971 and back to the Finals in 1974. He sees a lot of that fight in the team today.

Submitted

"If you watched Giannis last night, you saw that hunger. When he was in those huddles pushing everybody, that's what Oscar was like,” McBride said.

Fifty years later, McBride said he still remembers those electric crowds fueling the team forward.

"That energy in the Fiserv Forum is just like in the Milwaukee Arena. If they turn it on, the players will play at a different level,” McBride said.

McBride said he plans to publish a book featuring more of his stories as a ball-boy, called "The Luckiest Boy in the World." He said it will be published in August.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
826K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equipment Manager#Finals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Former Milwaukee radio personality roots for Bucks in Arizona

She moved to Arizona to start a new life and career. Now, a former, longtime Milwaukee radio host has found herself rooting for the Bucks in Suns territory. Karen Dalessandro worked in Milwaukee radio for more than two decades. She's on-air in Arizona and not afraid to cheer on the...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green hints at blockbuster Warriors trade

If the Golden State Warriors want to retool the roster around Stephen Curry this offseason, they have plenty of options at their disposal — in the 2021 NBA Draft and via trade. Draymond Green, for one, is excited to see what his team does over the next few weeks. Green...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

White Sox play-by-play man Jason Benetti fuming that the team is leaving him at home (Video)

For Chicago White Sox play-by-play man Jason Benetti, he is tired of not being able to travel for road games with the team. Here we are in the second half of the 2021 MLB season and while things feel like they’re almost back to normal, there’s still some things missing for the teams off the field. That’s because broadcast teams still aren’t traveling with the clubs for road games.
NBAPosted by
Arizona Sports

Last 2 minute report: 4 incorrect calls in Suns-Bucks Game 4 of Finals

It didn’t take until the final two minutes of a Milwaukee Bucks win in Game 4 of the NBA Finals for a game-changing call by the officials. The play of mightiest significance came with 3:38 left in the game, when Jrue Holiday went in for a fastbreak layup with Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker fouling him with both hands. No whistle blew, and it was significant at the time because Booker was one foul away from being sent to the bench.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Rockets trade gives Eric Gordon a fresh start

The Houston Rockets traded Russell Westbrook before the 2020-21 NBA season began, and then they traded away James Harden in January, thus entering a new era of Rockets basketball. With young players already making a name for themselves in Houston in Christian Wood, Jae’Sean Tate, Kevin Porter Jr. and Kenyon...
NBAPosted by
The Big Lead

The Milwaukee Bucks Officially Won the Jrue Holiday Trade

You can now update all of your spreadsheets to reflect the fact that the Milwaukee Bucks won the Jrue Holiday trade. If there was any doubt before the Bucks clinched their first trip to the NBA Finals since the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar era, there should be none now. With Giannis Antetokounmpo watching from the sidelines because of an injury, Holiday had 27 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists as the Bucks won the Eastern Conference for the first time since 1974.
NBAshepherdexpress.com

Bucks Hold Court in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Bucks are just one win away from their first NBA Finals in 47 years, and they now have two opportunities to get there after a 123-112 win on Thursday night. The win gives the Bucks a 3-2 series lead in the Eastern Conference finals series. The game did...
NBAPosted by
HBCU Gameday

Milwaukee Bucks owner is a proud HBCU grad

Dr. Valerie-Daniels Carter is not only a minority owner with the Milwaukee Bucks, she's also a proud HBCU alumna and former basketball player. The post Milwaukee Bucks owner is a proud HBCU grad appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NBAhogville.net

Bobby Portis heading to NBA Finals with Milwaukee Bucks

Bobby Portis and the Milwaukee Bucks have punched their ticket to the NBA Finals after defeating the Atlanta Hawks 118-107 in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday Night. The former Razorback scored 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds in 32 minutes of action. It was Portis’ second...
NBAFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bucks in Phoenix for Finals after Eastern Conference championship

MILWAUKEE - There was little time to rest for Milwaukee Bucks players and fans. After 25,000 fans packed the Deer District Saturday night, hundreds of people greeted the Bucks as they touched down in Milwaukee after 2 a.m., before sending them off again Sunday evening. The Bucks say they're planning for even bigger crowds during the finals.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Attacking the rim must be the focal point

The Milwaukee Bucks are ONE win away from the NBA Finals, a mark that hasn’t been reached for the franchise since the good old days of 1974. While defeating the Atlanta Hawks 123-112 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals to take an essential 3-2 series lead, the Bucks displayed an inspiring team effort at home without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.
NBAFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bucks brought Milwaukee closer together, fans say

MILWAUKEE - Game 1 of the NBA Finals marks the moment Milwaukee Bucks fans have been dreaming about for decades. Fans say the team has really brought the whole city closer. A lot of fans say it feels like a fairytale. FOX6's Bret Lemoine: "You guys want to hear a...
NBAshorelinemedia.net

Bucks championship players: Hard to get to Finals

Former Milwaukee Bucks players who made it to two NBA Finals including winning a championship 50 years ago know what the current players are going through. (July 9) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/327da38c67cf43ce91de2601ad38fb00.
NBAspectrumnews1.com

Photos: Milwaukee celebrates Bucks' advancement to NBA Finals

MILWAUKEE — For the first time in 47 years, the Milwaukee Bucks are headed to the NBA Finals. Following a 4-2 win against the Atlanta Hawks in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference Finals, the Bucks will face the Suns in Phoenix starting Tuesday. Since it's the first time since 1974, and following a stressful year without in-person games, Milwaukee citizens and basketball fans flooded to the Deer District to cheer on the Bucks.
NBAFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bucks' Holiday helps Milwaukee businesses with funding, mentorship

MILWAUKEE - It'd be hard to imagine the Milwaukee Bucks' NBA Finals run without starter Jrue Holiday. When he was traded to the Bucks, the city got more than just a point guard. The holiday family is helping businesses across Milwaukee. The Jrue and Lauren Holiday Social Impact Fund provides...

Comments / 0

Community Policy