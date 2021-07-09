Flood Advisory issued for Bradford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 19:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bradford The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 1100 PM EDT. * At 757 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Troy, Ridgebury, Springfield, Sylvania, Gillett, Wetona, West Burlington, Cowley, Dunning, Leona and Mount Pisgah State Park. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.