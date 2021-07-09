Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bradford County, PA

Flood Advisory issued for Bradford by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 19:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bradford The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 1100 PM EDT. * At 757 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Troy, Ridgebury, Springfield, Sylvania, Gillett, Wetona, West Burlington, Cowley, Dunning, Leona and Mount Pisgah State Park. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
City
Springfield, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Bradford County, PA
City
Bradford, PA
City
Sylvania, PA
City
Gillett, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Northeastern Pennsylvania#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy