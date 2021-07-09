Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Box Butte, Morrill by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 18:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Box Butte; Morrill The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Box Butte County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Northeastern Morrill County in the Panhandle of Nebraska * Until 645 PM MDT. * At 556 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Alliance Airport, or near Alliance, moving southeast at 25 mph. Additional storms were located west of Alliance moving southeast, including a Tornado Warned storm until 615 PM MDT. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Alliance, Hemingford, Kilpatrick Lake, Berea and Alliance Airport. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.75IN WIND...60MPH