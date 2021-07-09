Cancel
Graham County, AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Graham, Pinal by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Graham; Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Graham County in southeastern Arizona Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 545 PM MST. * At 457 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles east of San Manuel, or 12 miles southeast of Mammoth, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Oracle, Mammoth, San Manuel and Campo Bonito. This includes Route 77 between mile markers 99 and 119. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

