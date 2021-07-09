Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carbon County, PA

Flood Advisory issued for Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 19:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Carbon; Lehigh; Monroe; Northampton The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for North Central Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania West Central Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania Carbon County in northeastern Pennsylvania Southwestern Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 1015 PM EDT. * At 707 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly across portions of the advised area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have already fallen in spots and additional rainfall is expected. * Some locations that could experience flooding include Lehighton, Palmerton, Jim Thorpe, Slatington, Nesquehoning, Weatherly, Walnutport, Beltzville State Park, New Mahoning, Emerald, Berlinsville, and Danielsville. This includes the following highways Northeast Extension between mile markers 68 and 83.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Northampton County, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Carbon County, PA
City
Nesquehoning, PA
City
Northampton, PA
County
Lehigh County, PA
County
Monroe County, PA
City
Emerald, PA
City
Jim Thorpe, PA
City
Monroe, PA
City
Weatherly, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Thorpe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northeastern Pennsylvania#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon: Colombians arrested in Haiti leader's killing had US training

Some of the former Colombian servicemen who have been arrested in connection with the assassination of the Haitian president had received U.S. military training, the Pentagon confirmed Thursday. “A review of our training databases indicates that a small number of the Colombian individuals detained as part of this investigation had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy