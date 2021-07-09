Cancel
Rigby, ID

Rigby Middle School teacher awarded for heroism

By News Team
Posted by 
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pAAmM_0asZsj5l00

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - Krista Gneiting, the teacher who disarmed and comforted the school shooter at Rigby Middle School, is being honored.

She was presented with the Idaho flag that was flown over the capitol and a certificate was signed by Governor Brad Little, Senator Van Burtenshaw and Representative Rod Furniss for her heroic actions.

"She saved countless lives including the young shooter while putting her own at risk," Furniss said.

Rigby Middle School teacher awarded for heroism

KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
