2 more biotech companies, backed by industry pioneers, plot IPOs

Instructure Holdings Inc. has set terms of its initial public offering, in which the Utah-based education software company is looking to raise up to $262.5 million and be valued at up to $2.91 billion. The company said it is offering 12.5 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $19 and $21 a share. The company expects to have 138.5 million shares outstanding after the IPO. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "INST." The Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan and Citigroup led the 14 underwriters of the IPO. The company recorded a net loss of $33.1 million on revenue of $94.0 million for the three months ended March 31, after a loss of $66.3 million on revenue of $58.0 million a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has shed 2.9% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 5.9%.