Tyrese Haliburton's first year as a professional basketball player has been one to remember. Not only did Haliburton become Iowa State's first lottery pick since the early 2000s, but he finished third in the NBA's Rookie of the Year voting and signed his first shoe deal. Haliburton received more recognition on Thursday when he was named to the USA Men's Select Team. Along with 16 other players, Haliburton will help the USA men's basketball team prepare for the Olympics. Haliburton was named to the select team alongside the likes of Tyler Herro, Anthony Edwards, Miles Bridges and Obi Toppin, among others.