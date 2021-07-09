Cancel
Pueblo, CO

Anthony Cuevas trial: prosecution plays interrogation video where he confesses to stabbing mother

By Sean Rice
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 6 days ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday during the Anthony Cuevas murder trial, the prosecution shared an interrogation where he admitted to stabbing his mother.

The 36-year-old is standing trial in Pueblo for allegedly killing his mother, 58-year-old Mary Cuevas-Garcia, mutilating her body, stuffing her remains into a suitcase, and then dumping it into a dumpster.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, part of her remains was also found near the Arkansas River.

During the murder trial Friday, the prosecution played an hour-long video of the Cuevas being interrogated by officers.

In the video, he said, "I stabbed her, and I continued to stab her." However, he denies actually killing his mother, saying he only stabbed her two times.

Dr. Daniel Ligamfelter, the pathologist who examined Mary's remains, reported she was stabbed a total of 12 times, 8 in the chest and 4 in the back of the neck.

In the interrogation video, Cuevas claimed he didn't recall disposing of her body in a dumpster after her death.

The Pueblo Police Department initially released surveillance video showing a man, who was allegedly Cuevos, throwing the suitcase containing Mary's remains into a dumpster at a car wash near the intersection of Ivywood Ln. and Pueblo Boulevard.

In addition to confessing to police he stabbed his mother twice, Cuevos outlined an embattled past with his mother and father. He claimed he was raped as a child and was sold and trafficked for money by his parents. In the video, he claimed his mother was "a witch" and that his step-father was part of the Mexican Mafia.

While speaking to investigators, he claimed he had no recollection of his troubled childhood until he visited a witch doctor who performed a ritual on him.

However, investigators said Cuevas claims he used drugs within hours of speaking to police and confessing to stabbing Mary.

His wife, 36-year-old Melanie Cuevas , will stand trial on her own as an accessory to Mary's murder. She was originally set to stand trial in February.

The post Anthony Cuevas trial: prosecution plays interrogation video where he confesses to stabbing mother appeared first on KRDO .

