Local female veterans earn grant money to expand their businesses

Buy Now Texas Woman's University. Jeff Woo/DRC

For the first time in four years, an entrepreneur program has given grants to over 20 female-veteran-owned businesses in Texas as a continuous commitment to promote female entrepreneurs.

Out of the 76 applicants across Texas, the Center for Women Entrepreneurs at Texas Woman’s University selected 27 female veterans for the grant, including four from Denton County. Each business will receive an award valued between $1,000 and $10,000 through the CWE’s inaugural Veteran Entrepreneur Grant program.

For the past four years, CWE has awarded more than $1.2 million in grants to female-owned businesses, but this is the first time it is awarding grants specifically to veterans.

Tracy Irby, director of CWE, said female veterans sometimes receive fewer opportunities than women in general, and the program thought it would be important to reach out to them as a demographic.

The CWE is part of TWU’s Jane Nelson Institute for Women’s Leadership dedicated to preparing women for successful roles in business and public service. The funds will help businesses with needed purchases, equipment or other business-related activities aligned with the program’s purpose.

Businesses were chosen by a team of judges who ranked them based on different categories.

“There’s a project narrative that [the businesses] turn in, and we look at things like, ‘Is it going to create jobs? Is this a sustainable business? How is it going to have an impact on Texas?’” Irby said. “We’re funded by the state Legislature, so we always want to make sure there’s a benefit.”

Here are the four Denton County grant winners:

Cura Bello Skincare

Army veteran Lisa Crawford-Thomas opened Cura Bello Skincare in 2014, five years after creating her first natural skin product for eczema and dry, flaky skin. Crawford-Thomas, who has struggled with finding the right products, began mixing her own formulas to take care of her and her daughter’s sensitive skin. She eventually created the Original Body Moisturizer and has since expanded to four different variations for specific skin types. She said the grant will help her plans to expand the business.

“I’m hoping this grant will help me scale my business and help me to manufacture in larger quantities and get it into the hands of people that really need it,” she said.

Devil Doc Publishing

Founded by Desert Storm and Hospital Corpsman veteran Christine Walker, Devil Doc Publishing is a wink and nod to the fellow corpsmen who served in the Fleet Marine Force or 8404 within the Marine Corps. The publishing company has been running since July 2020 and currently publishes the national by-veterans-for-veterans At Ease! magazine. Walker, who is also the editor-in-chief, plans on adding more local publications in the future while continuing to build At Ease!, and will begin by upgrading its technology.

“I’m using a computer that’s 11 years old,” Walker said. “We’re upgrading all our tech so it makes it easier for me to publish our magazine.”

The Believers Cane Corso

The Believers Cane Corso is a breeding program established by Army veterans Sylvia and Edward Johnson based on their love for their guard dog companions, an Italian breed of mastiff. The couple began breeding cane corsos four years ago and began selling the puppies all over the country last year, as well as donating dogs to veterans.

A transporter takes the puppies to their new homes, and others fly to Dallas to pick them up, but Edward also drives hours to meet new families halfway and drop off their puppies free of charge. The Believers Cane Corso currently houses 16 puppies and will be using the grant for their benefit.

“Right now, we’re trying to get enough kennels for all the puppies that we have, and we’re trying to improve their living area,” Sylvia Johnson said. “Our next step is air conditioning.”

CKH Coaching & Consulting

Christine K. Herschbach, a certified coach and Air Force veteran, has been coaching military women and veterans for many years but started her business eight years ago.

“I help women veterans and service members find new belonging and gain a seat at the table in their post-military careers,” Herschbach said. “Coaching is really about forward focusing and finding and creating those next internal steps to get to where you want to go.”

With the grant, she plans to upgrade to a new computer, which has doubled as a homeschooling computer during the pandemic, as well as use the funds for more marketing and website design. Her longtime goal is to create a retreat for veteran and service women to help them embrace their identity and create connections between themselves and their peers.

The grant winners will also receive small-business training courses hosted by the CWE with course topics that cover business plan development, marketing, legal, insurance, accounting and financing.