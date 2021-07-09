1 killed in collision in Pierce County

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Police are investigating a collision that killed a person on Pacific Highway South on Friday in Pierce County.

A sergeant with the Milton Police Department said the crash is being investigated as vehicular homicide, as a driver was arrested.

Although the crash is being investigated by Milton police, Federal Way police assisting at the scene said Pacific Highway is closed to southbound traffic at South 356th Street.

The closure in the area is expected to last up to three to four hours, according to police.

