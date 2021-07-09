JUMP Jefferson Street Jazz & Blues Festival at Fisk University July 24
Fisk University will play host for the 21st annual Jefferson Street Jazz & Blues Festival on Saturday, July 24th, 2021. Ticket proceeds go towards the fundraising efforts of the Fisk Jubilee Singers in honor of their 150th anniversary. Headlining the event is Joe Johnson with R&B Group After 7, and guest vocalist Angela Winbush. Also on the stellar lineup are local sensation CoJoKo, Herschel Bailey, Brassville, Stacy Mitchhart, Blair Bryant, and Fisk alumnus Geo Cooper & Friends of Autumn.www.pridepublishinggroup.com
