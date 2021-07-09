Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Entertainment reporter Derek Sante reviews 'Black Widow,' chats with Kelsey Grammer

By News 3 Staff
cwlasvegas.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If it's Friday, that means new movies and shows are coming to a screen near you. This week, Entertainment Reporter Derek Sante reviews "Black Widow," which hits theaters Friday, as well as Disney+ for an additional fee. He also chats with Kelsey Grammer about his new...

cwlasvegas.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Hawk
Person
Kelsey Grammer
Person
Noah Wyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Widow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Surfing
News Break
Movies
Related
TV & Videostvseriesfinale.com

Frasier: Kelsey Grammer Teases the Paramount+ Revival Series

Fraiser fans are waiting for the revival of the comedy series on Paramount+, and there are new details available for the series from the star – Kelsey Grammer. He played Dr. Frasier Crane in the comedy, and teased the plot of the upcoming Paramount+ series in a recent interview. He...
Moviesarcamax.com

Kelsey Grammer: God Committee character broke my heart

Kelsey Grammer says it "broke my heart" to play his doctor character in 'The God Committee'. The 66-year-old actor stars as Dr. Andre Boxer in the new movie, which tells the story of an organ transplant committee who decide which patients will receive life-saving treatment from a limited supply. And...
Movieswearemoviegeeks.com

BLACK WIDOW (2021) – Review

Okay, now we’re talking “Summer at the movies”! Yeah, yeah we’ve had the newest entry in a “tentpole franchise” with the mind- (and butt) numbing F9, but this Friday’s big release continues a now 13-year tradition. We’re going back to the multiplex (or a deluxe “single-screen palace” for those lucky few) for a deep dive into the Marvel Cinematic Universe! “Excelsior’, as our much-missed “king of cameos” would say. Oh, and this dive is so “deep’ you may get a bit of whiplash in your reclining theatre seat (or in your “Lazy boy” at home, which is now an option, but go out, please) since it’s a prequel to the film in which we said goodbye to this character, from 2019. But really, after her introduction in 2010s IRON MAN II, and roles in six other MCU epics, she, yes S-H-E, is long, long overdue for a solo showcase (heck, a team-up with her bow-wielding BFF would’ve been nice). And after countless release date changes, it’s finally time for film fans to brace themselves for the sting (or should it be bite) of the BLACK WIDOW! To quote Stan once more, “Face front!”, or you won’t see the screen, ‘natch’ true believers!
MoviesHouston Chronicle

Review: ‘Black Widow’ is a killer Marvel movie

At first glance, Cate Shortland might seem an odd choice to direct a Marvel movie. The Australian director usually makes films whose budgets wouldn’t be enough to cover the snacks for a Marvel crew, let alone pay for the required riot of special effects. But the films Shortland has made...
MoviesKSLTV

REVIEW: ‘Black Widow’ An Outstanding & Exciting Return To Marvel Cinematic Universe

SALT LAKE CITY — The long wait is finally over for fans wanting to see another Marvel Cinematic Universe film on the big screen. It’s been over two years since the box office juggernaut “Avengers: Endgame” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home” brought Phase 3 of the MCU to a close. Though there has been some small-screen action on Disney+ to tide us over (“WandaVision,” “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” and the currently-ongoing “Loki” series), the big screen experience has been sorely missed.
MoviesCNET

Black Widow review: Marvel's spy thriller serves up entertaining family Bond-ing

This could be superspy Black Widow's toughest assignment yet. Two years ago the Marvel Cinematic Universe crescendoed in an interstellar Endgame bursting with a galaxy of superhero stars. So how can a spy flick that barely offers any superpowers follow that? It's an MCU mission impossible requiring the right agents for the assignment. And by surrounding Scarlett Johansson with a pitch-perfect cast of new faces, Black Widow reveals what Marvel does best.
Movieskeengamer.com

Black Widow Review: Worth the Long Wait

Ever since her appearance in Iron Man 2, fans have campaigned for Black Widow to get her own movie. With each film, the campaign has grown louder and louder to get this character the respect she deserves. After nearly a decade, Marvel Studios finally announced that a solo Black Widow movie would be hitting theatres in 2020. That was the plan until the COVID-19 outbreak put the release date on hold as Disney tried to navigate through uncharted territory as to what to do with their schedule.
Moviestatler.com

Black Widow review: perfectly palatable Marvel mayhem

Apparently film critics that don’t sing hosannas for Marvel movies get trolled - so, quietly please: the latest one is perfectly fine. Scarlett Johansson stars as Natasha Romanoff, or ‘Black Widow’ as she’s more vampishly known in Marvel Earth. We know from Avengers Endgame how she is to die (heroically, of course, to prevent mass-death), but hitherto not enough has been made of her backstory, so it’s complained. What shaped heart does she have, beneath all that pleather? Why does she scowl so? Black Widow is here to fill in the gaps.
MoviesGreenville Herald-Banner

REEL REVIEWS: Back story, Johannson fascinate in ‘Black Widow’

(Theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access) After Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow’s first onscreen appearance in “Iron Man 2” way back in 2010, the super heroine Avenger finally gets her own feature. Scarlett Johansson reprises her signature role in the excellent “Black Widow,” a Marvel Universe saga that traces her history...
MoviesDerrick

Movie review: Avengers spy finds her family in 'Black Widow'

Ever since Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), better known as Black Widow, kicked-boxed her way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans have been clamoring for a standalone movie, and for good reason. She’s astonishingly lethal but also incredibly human, with a dark and mysterious backstory as a highly trained Soviet assassin.
Baxter, MNBrainerd Dispatch

Review: ‘Black Widow’ spins origin story for Avenger

BAXTER — Oh, what a tangled web we weave when we first practice to deceive!. “Black Widow” stars Scarlett Johansson as the titular Russian spy and an estranged member of The Avengers superhero team. The new release is playing at the Lakes 12 Theatre in Baxter and the Sunset Cinema in Jenkins.
MoviesSan Antonio Current

Cinematic Spillover: Short reviews of Black Widow, Summertime and The Phantom

The big news over the weekend was that Marvel’s newest movie Black Widow pulled down $80 million at the domestic box office and an additional $60 million from Disney+. It’s a big pay day for everyone involved in the MCU, but was it worth the wait? Along with Black Widow, we look at two independent films – the spoken-word poetry dramedy Summertime and the true-crime documentary The Phantom.
Bridgehampton, NYHamptons.com

INTERVIEW: Writer, Director, And Producer Austin Stark Talks “The God Committee” – Starring Kelsey Grammer, Julia Stiles, And Janeane Garofalo

In New York native Austin Stark’s latest film, he tackles an incredibly timely, age-old question: “Is it justifiable to sacrifice individual lives for the greater good?” The God Committee, which stars Kelsey Grammer, Julia Stiles, Janeane Garofalo, with Dan Hedaya and Colman Domingo, debuted at the Tribecca Film Festival and will be released theatrically by Vertical Entertainment this July.
TV & VideosPosted by
UPI News

Kelsey Grammer to narrate mystery podcast 'The Lower Bottoms'

July 13 (UPI) -- Kelsey Grammer will narrate the new mystery podcast The Lower Bottoms. iHeartMedia said in a press release Tuesday that The Lower Bottoms, a scripted neo-noir mystery podcast, will launch July 20 on iHeartRadio and other podcast platforms. The series hails from iHeartMedia and Will Packer's Will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy