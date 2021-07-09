Cancel
Salisbury, NC

Driving change with an impact wrench: Brehanna Daniels is breaking barriers and promoting diversity in NASCAR

By From Staff Reports
Independent Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALISBURY — Brehanna Daniels is no stranger to flashy, super-fast vehicles, but she’s usually on the ground with a wrench in her hand, making sure they stay up to speed. The NASCAR tire changer took a day in the driver’s seat herself at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College to get some expert instruction in piloting the new Can-Am three-wheel motorcycle she will use as an ambassador for the brand.

