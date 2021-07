Three members of the 2021 Ohio State women’s tennis team – Irina Cantos Siemers, Luna Dormet and Kathleen Jones – have been named Big Ten Distinguished Scholars. Cantos Siemers, who was a sophomore, is a communication major, while Dormet earned her bachelor’s degree in political science in the spring following her senior season and is now a two-time B1G Distinguished Scholar. Jones is a journalism major and was a redshirt sophomore in 2021. The Buckeyes won both the Big Ten regular season and tournament titles and reached the NCAA Round of 16.