TAUNY grow and tell kitchen demonstration

The next Grow and Tell kitchen demonstration will take place at The TAUNY Center kitchen on July 23rd, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Join us as Rose Rivezzi of Big Spoon Kitchen (Potsdam, NY) shares family food and garden stories and demonstrates some favorite home cooking—garlicky greens and more—using her father’s garlic, the story of which she shared with us recently for the Grow and Tell Project. Tasting samples will be available following the demonstration, including a take-away option. There is a $5 suggested donation for this event to support TAUNY’s ongoing projects and programming.