It’s the Fourth of July, and we know what’s on every gardener’s mind: When can I start my fall garden?. OK, maybe right now we are thinking about watermelon and family gatherings, but soon we are going to be getting ready for our fall vegetable gardens. The idea of a fall vegetable garden might be new for some of you, but fall vegetable gardens are many gardeners’ favorites. There are several reasons for this: The weather starts to cool down, some of the pest life cycles are out of sync with fall gardens, and many gardeners say vegetables grown in fall gardens just taste better.