Truth Or Consequences, NM

New From The Schools

By Jim Shiley
gpkmedia.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Truth or Consequences Municipal School District announced Thursday, July 1, that two teachers, Pamela Ruffini and Robert Placencio had been named as Lead Teachers at Arrey Elementary School. The district has not found a viable candidate to fill the position of Dean of School Support at the school and decided to designate the two as co-lead teachers. They will remain in the classroom but will work together as liaisons to Central Office, supporting the leadership, systems, instruction, and culture of the school for the 2021-2022 school year.

www.gpkmedia.com

