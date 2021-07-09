Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

OnePlus is making Buds Pro earbuds: How to apply to test them

By Maggie Tillman
Pocket-lint.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus is developing a new pair of in-ear headphones, and you can apply for a chance to test them. According to the company’s Lab website, OnePlus is looking for people to test the Nord 2 and “Buds Pro". Apart from the name of the earbuds, the company doesn’t reveal much else. It's assumed they'll feature active noise cancellation, given they will be Pro earbuds. OnePlus is set to launch the Nord 2 on 22 July 2021, so we expect to learn more about the Buds Pro soon.

www.pocket-lint.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oneplus Nord#Earbuds#Oneplus Lab#The Oneplus Community#Faq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Oneplus
News Break
Electronics
Related
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Someone is probably getting fired for this 65-inch QLED 4K TV deal

Fired? Well, maybe not, but seriously, how else can you explain this amazing Prime Day deal we found at Walmart for a 65-inch TCL 5-Series QLED TV? It’s been reduced to $698 from $1,200 and while I’m no math wiz (trust me) I just don’t see how Walmart can still be making money at this price.
Electronicsxda-developers

Samsung sneakily opened up its free TV streaming service to all

Samsung TV Plus is a TV streaming service that lets Samsung smart TV owners watch live TV channels for free. Initially, the service was exclusive to Samsung smart TVs, but that changed last year when the South Korean electronics giant brought it to mobile and tablets. Samsung also expanded the service to multiple markets, including India, earlier this year. But one hurdle remained: you must own a Samsung smart TV or a Galaxy smartphone to access this free TV streaming service. But that’s no longer the case.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Act fast because this 70-inch 4K TV deal is probably a mistake

Just when you thought all the best Prime Day deals had already landed — and been snapped up — along comes another amazing one you can’t afford to miss. If you’re in the market for a new TV, check out the out-of-this-world deal at Best Buy on a 70-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV, now $700, saving you $50. You don’t find a deal like this every day, so we’d recommend moving fast before stock is limited or the deal sells out completely.
Businessinputmag.com

Amazon will soon be able to watch you with radar while you sleep

Last Friday, the FCC granted Amazon permission to begin employing a new “Radar Sensor” at the 57-64 GHz band, a greenlight nearly identical to an allowance given to Google back in 2018. According to official documents, Amazon plans to use its sensor tech only while connected to a power source for “capturing motion in a three-dimensional space to enable contactless sleep tracing functionalities.”
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Get a OnePlus 8 for just $369, or a OnePlus 9/9 Pro for $30-40 off

OnePlus had a few sales over the 4th of July holiday weekend, but the company is already starting some new discounts on its phones. The previous sale only dropped the price on the OnePlus 8 and 8T, though you could get free accessories with the purchase of a OnePlus 9 or 9 Pro. Now the company is offering new discounts on its phones, including an even lower price on the OnePlus 8.
ElectronicsPocket-lint.com

Alexa coming to third-party webOS smart TVs

(Pocket-lint) - As well as LG itself, a healthy number of smaller, third-party TV manufacturers use webOS for their smart system. They also come with LG's Magic Remote. That means viewers with TVs from the likes of Blaupunkt, Eko, and Polaroid can use the remote as a pointer to manilpulate an icon on screen. They also have a microphone built-into the clicker, which is important as the TVs will be getting full Amazon Alexa access soon.
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro removed from Geekbench

Geekbench has announced that it has removed the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro smartphones from its benchmark platform. The move comes after a recent in depth article by AnandTech which revealed that both the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro performed well on benchmarks but had limited performance on some apps in normal usage. You can see a tweet from Geekbench below which explains what happened.
Electronicsmobilesyrup.com

OnePlus confirms it’s working on Pro Edition wireless earbuds

OnePlus is starting to hype up its next products, including the Nord 2 and the OnePlus Buds Pro Edition, by asking members of its community forms to review the devices. You can sign up to test either the phone or the earbuds on the company’s ‘Lab’ website, however, while everyone can apply to do these early tests, it should be noted that the Nord 2 won’t be available to Canadians.
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

Here's why OnePlus isn't talking about the OnePlus 9 Pro's IP rating

OnePlus has explained why the firm doesn’t want to talk about the OnePlus 9 Pro’s water resistance. Co-founder Pete Lau says lab testing conditions are very different from real-world situations. This isn’t the first time a brand decided to stop promoting water resistance on its phones. OnePlus launched the OnePlus...
Electronicslaptopmag.com

Samsung's excellent Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds return to $149

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are among our favorite wireless earbuds. And right now, you can pick up these solid AirPods Pro alternatives for less. For a limited time, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for just $149 from Amazon. These buds usually retail for $199, so that's a $50 discount and one of today's best headphone deals.
Cell PhonesEngadget

The premium OnePlus 9 Pro is $100 off at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The OnePlus 9 Pro holds its own against the stiff competition from...
Cell Phonesthurrott.com

OnePlus is Making OS, Support Lifecycle Changes

In the wake of its announcement about OnePlus merging with Oppo, the firm revealed that it is merging their respective mobile OSes as well. The firm also revealed a new support lifecycle. “We created OxygenOS based on the idea that fast and smooth software is fundamental for a good smartphone...
Electronicsxda-developers

New Galaxy Buds 2 leak gives us a closer look at Samsung’s next wireless earbuds

It’s no secret that Samsung is working on a new pair of earbuds. These upcoming earbuds, called Galaxy Buds 2, will succeed the Galaxy Buds+ from last year and will be yet another addition to Samsung’s growing portfolio of truly wireless earbuds. We first learned about the existence of the Galaxy Buds 2 back in March via an APK teardown of the Galaxy Wearable app. The earbuds later appeared in an FCC listing, which confirmed the product name and gave us our first look at the design. Now, just weeks ahead of the official launch, the earbuds have leaked yet again.
Electronicslifewire.com

How to Factory Reset Pixel Buds

Connect the Pixel Buds case to a power source, and make sure the Pixel Buds are inside their case. Open the case. Press and hold the pairing button located on the back of the case for 30 seconds, or until the status indicator light stops bouncing. The status light indicator...
Electronicsgizmochina.com

Nokia Clarity Solo Buds+ and Nokia Go Earbuds+ spotted on FCC

While Nokia might not be having its best days in the smartphone market, the company is all set to release a few audio products in the next few months. Two new TWS earbuds, Nokia Clarity Solo Buds+ and Nokia Go Earbuds+ have made it to the FCC listing revealing key details and design.

Comments / 0

Community Policy