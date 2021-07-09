OnePlus is making Buds Pro earbuds: How to apply to test them
(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus is developing a new pair of in-ear headphones, and you can apply for a chance to test them. According to the company’s Lab website, OnePlus is looking for people to test the Nord 2 and “Buds Pro". Apart from the name of the earbuds, the company doesn’t reveal much else. It's assumed they'll feature active noise cancellation, given they will be Pro earbuds. OnePlus is set to launch the Nord 2 on 22 July 2021, so we expect to learn more about the Buds Pro soon.www.pocket-lint.com
Comments / 0