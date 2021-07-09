Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

The best food and drink events in St. Louis this weekend: July 9-11

feastmagazine.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeach your kids to compost, taste the best of a certain St. Louis neighborhood or check out a new farmers' market this weekend. "Take a casual stroll through the streets and shops of Historic Downtown Maplewood on Friday, July 9, from 6 to 10pm as you enjoy the sights and sounds of Let Them Eat Art. Featuring live art demonstrations, performances by regional musicians and kids’ activities, plus food and drink from Maplewood’s award-winning food purveyors, Let Them Eat Art serves as a celebration of the arts and a whimsical tribute to Bastille Day. There will be plenty of shopping along the way, Maplewood retailers will have extended hours and offer special event-only promotions." Free admission.

www.feastmagazine.com

