Albuquerque, NM

T-or-C TigerSharks Travel to Tanoan

By Destiny Mitchell
gpkmedia.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, July 2nd, the T-or-C TigerSharks Swim Team, took on the Tanoan Country Club, in Albuquerque, NM, at the crack of dawn. Due to the club’s COVID restrictions, the meet was split between 11-years-and-ups swimming the first half, and 10-and-under, the second half. This made for very quick turn-around times for swimming, with many of the older swimmers still out of breath after the relays, then turning around to do it all again within 10 minutes. It tuckered out quite a few of the other swimmers, however some top times and placements were made.

