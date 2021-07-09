Cancel
Indiana State

An IU survey shows after 'a wild year,' many Indiana households expect more disaster

Herald Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Indiana University survey found that, after a difficult 2020, a majority of Hoosiers expect the next decade to present similar life-altering complications. According to results of the IU Environmental Resilience Institute's Hoosier Life Survey 2.0, a majority of Hoosier households said they expect their families to be harmed by another major disease outbreak, extreme weather caused by climate change or an economic crisis within the next decade.

