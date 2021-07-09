An IU survey shows after 'a wild year,' many Indiana households expect more disaster
A new Indiana University survey found that, after a difficult 2020, a majority of Hoosiers expect the next decade to present similar life-altering complications. According to results of the IU Environmental Resilience Institute's Hoosier Life Survey 2.0, a majority of Hoosier households said they expect their families to be harmed by another major disease outbreak, extreme weather caused by climate change or an economic crisis within the next decade.www.heraldtimesonline.com
