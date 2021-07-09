Munson Creek Fire grows despite rain, warm weather in forecast

Effective: 2021-07-19 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Asotin County; Blue Mountains of Washington DRY AND WINDY IN THE GORGE AND EASTERN CASCADES WITH THUNDERSTORM CHANCES IN THE EASTERN MOUNTAINS .Windy conditions will combine with low RH in the east slopes of the Cascades and eastern Gorge spilling into the far western Basin Monday and Tuesday to promote critical fire weather danger. There is then potential for breezy winds and low RH again Wednesday, and possibly Friday. Meanwhile, there is potential for two rounds of isolated to widely scattered storms in the eastern mountains. Initially Monday afternoon and overnight followed by Tuesday to Wednesday morning, the latter confined more so to the northern Blues and Wallowa. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR and WA 643 and 645 The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Fire Weather Watch for abundant lightning, which is in effect from Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 643 Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, 643 Blue Mountains of Washington, 645 Wallowa District and 645 Asotin County. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated to widely scattered storms will be possible Monday evening and Monday night, and again Tuesday to Wednesday morning. LAL of 2 and 3. * Outflow Winds: Gusty outflow winds are possible near thunderstorms. * IMPACTS...The potential for abundant lightning combined with very dry fuels may lead to increased fire starts. Breezy winds may lead to fire spread of any new or existing fires. * IMPACTS...The potential for abundant lightning combined with very dry fuels may lead to increased fire starts.