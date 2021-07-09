Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West, TX

Be careful and protect yourself from these invasive insects

By Janet Laminack Horticulture Commentary
Posted by 
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bSE7h_0asZr2S600

With all the rain we’ve had, it’s little surprise that mosquitoes are having a population boom. The mosquito that carries the West Nile Virus can reproduce in mere teaspoons of standing water. Teaspoons?! My clay-soil yard has several teaspoon-sized pools when it rains, but we don’t have to really worry unless it doesn’t drain within 7-10 days.

When we are super soggy, it’s really important to wear insect repellent any time you are outside. Different mosquitos come out at different times of the day, so always wearing repellent is recommended. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends repellents that contain at least one of these active ingredients: DEET, Picaridin or IR3535. If you want an organic repellent, try oil of lemon eucalyptus. Research shows (and the CDC recommends) this as an effective repellent, however it does need to be reapplied more frequently than the other types. You will also have the bonus of smelling like a freshly lemon-Pledge-dusted piece of furniture.

Now to prevent or curtail mosquito breeding, dump out all standing water. Areas such as gutters that contain organic material like soil and leaves are great incubators for mosquitos. You may not even realize there’s water there. Check tarps, flower pots, buckets, outdoor toys or even low spots in lawns.

If you have a fountain or any other water holding vessel that cannot be dumped, use a larvicide that is based on Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt). This bacteria feeds on fly larvae, has very little environmental effect and is safe for non-target insects and mammals. Also, treating the larvae is much more effective and has a lower environmental impact than treating adult mosquitoes. Be sure to follow the label on these products and note that they are only effective for about 30 days. For more mosquito information visit https://www.dentoncounty.gov/790/West-Nile-Virus.

Another insect of concern

And now for something completely different … we have a new invasive creature to be aware of. It has been grabbing headlines, so perhaps you are already familiar with it. It’s the hammerhead flatworm and personally, I find it completely unsettling in appearance. To make matters worse, this shovel-headed monster eats earthworms. Earthworms!? That’s like picking on puppies, it’s just plain mean.

Things to know about this worm is that it could be toxic to pets if they eat it or cause a skin irritation to humans. Also, cutting the worm into pieces just makes more worms, so don’t do that. This is the stuff of nightmares. The way to kill the worms is by using citrus oil and salt. Or by spraying with vinegar. It’s recommended to put the worm in a Ziploc bag with salt or vinegar so that it doesn’t run away while being treated. If you happen upon one of these little monsters, please take a picture along with coordinates of the location and send in an email to Ashley Morgan-Olvera at invasives@shsu.edu. For more information visit http://www.tsusinvasives.org/home/database/bipalium-kewense.

Be careful out there!

Comments / 0

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
City
West, TX
West, TX
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosquito Repellent#Insects#Mosquito Control#Insect Repellent#The West Nile Virus#Teaspoons#Cdc#Ziploc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

How Best to Handle Invasive Insects, by Mario Villarino

Developed by Dr. Mario A. Villarino, County Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources Hopkins County, Texas. Many insects can be managed without using pesticides, but this cultural control requires extra time and effort. It may also result in slight damage to your plants. According to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension,...
AnimalsPosted by
NBC Chicago

edible insects

Billions of people around the world regularly eat insects but they’re not commonly found in Western diets. That could change because as the Earth’s growing population puts more pressure on global food production, insects are increasingly seen as a viable food source.
AnimalsMedscape News

Most Raw Dog Food Contains Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria

(Reuters Health) - Popular raw-food dog diets could be helping to fuel the spread of antibiotic-resistant bacteria in humans, researchers say a new study suggests. Investigators found enterococcus, an opportunist bacteria used as an indicator of antibiotic resistance, in a majority of 55 dog food samples purchased in Portugal. Each...
Public HealthNews 12

5 tips to prevent mosquito bites and getting sick from viruses

The most effective way to avoid getting sick from viruses spread by mosquitoes when at home and during travel is to prevent mosquito bites. Mosquito bites can spread viruses that make you sick or, in rare cases, cause death, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Here...
Animalsazpm.org

Insects benefiting from early monsoon rains

The monsoon's early start means insects are making their seasonal emergence in southern Arizona. University of Arizona entomologist Gene Hall says the insect cycle is returning to normal after two drier-than usual summers. "A lot of insects that are associated with the monsoon whenever conditions are rough will come out...
Florence, SCSCNow

Protect kids from heatstroke

Hot summer days have contributed to more than five child deaths so far this year in the United States as a result of heatstroke, which can happen when kids are unattended in cars. McLeod Safe Kids Pee Dee/Coastal reminds caregivers to never leave children alone in a vehicle, and if...
Pacific County, WAchinookobserver.com

Letter: Get vaccinated to protect yourself and our community

The covid pandemic has entered a more dangerous phase. The Delta variant is much more contagious than the original covid-19 virus. That’s what you’d expect with a virus that changes easily. Any variant that’s more easily transmitted will infect more people than the other variants. Vaccination is now our best...
Public HealthPosted by
Fortune

Tips on how to protect yourself from the COVID-19 Delta variant while traveling

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. With summer travel on the rise and countries opening their borders to international visitors, the threat of the Delta variant of COVID-19 looms. Within the past month, the uptick has alarmed health officials, with a rise from 11,000 cases a day to approximately 26,000 in the United States alone.
CancerPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have Lung Cancer, Says CDC

When Dustin Diamond died of lung cancer at age 44, it was shock—because he was so young, but also because it happened so fast. "Different people have different symptoms for lung cancer," says the CDC. "Some people have symptoms related to the lungs. Some people whose lung cancer has spread to other parts of the body (metastasized) have symptoms specific to that part of the body. Some people just have general symptoms of not feeling well. Most people with lung cancer don't have symptoms until the cancer is advanced. Lung cancer symptoms may include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Says Where Cases Will Rise Next

Depending on where you're reading this, the coronavirus pandemic may seem nearly over or coming back. The truth is, it's coming back if we don't stop it. The more transmissible Delta variant is spreading, mainly through unvaccinated swaths of the country, and threatening to spin off more dangerous mutations. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been speaking to states that are in trouble—and he delivered a warning that affects us all. Read on for six things that may save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy