Rapid City water, restrictions and conservation efforts are going swimmingly

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s the gist, mandatory water restrictions have been in effect since June 1st, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily. Why? Well, those are the hottest hours of the day, so a lot of water gets evaporated away rather than put to good use. Also, even numbered households are permitted to water on even numbered days, and the opposite for odd numbered households. Finally, water is forbidden on the 31st day of any month, as it would double up odd days. But, the question is why? Well, we have to turn back the clocks, according to Rapid City Water Superintendent, Jeff Crockett.