Habitat for Humanity adapts to high materials demand and prices

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Construction and homebuilding costs skyrocketed due to the pandemic, causing challenges to local Habitat for Humanity organizations. “Last year we were in a setback and it really developed and it continued to spiral where we didn’t reach the amount of homes we wanted to build not only because of it, but also because of prices, they started to climb so fast,” said Cora Haltaufderheid, executive director for the Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity.