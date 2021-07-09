Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Rabies’ warning signs in cattle

mymalonetelegram.com
 8 days ago

Rabies is usually associated with dogs or bats, but it also can develop insidiously in a variety of mammals. Rabies in livestock, such as cattle, may be rare, but its ability to spread through the herd still poses a serious risk. Recently, rabies in cattle has been increasing in Texas;...

www.mymalonetelegram.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cattle#Rabies Virus#Animals#Veterinary Medicine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Home & GardenPosted by
Best Life

Never Skip a Shower After Going Here, CDC Warns

Everyone has their own shower routine and preferences. Some people insist on showering in the morning, while others prefer to get clean at night. Some think showering should be an everyday endeavor, while others say rinsing off a few times a week is good enough. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), how necessary it is for you to shower and when may depend on what you were doing beforehand. More specifically, the agency warns that not taking a shower after going to one particular place may actually put your health at risk and leave you vulnerable to various diseases. Read on to find out when you should never, ever skip your shower.
House Rentwfdd.org

'Warning Signs' Of An Eviction Crisis Are Growing

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s eviction moratorium has been in place since September of last year and is set to expire at the end of this month. Tenant and advocate concerns are on the rise as there are warning signs that a housing crisis is on the horizon.
Texas Stateoutbreaknewstoday.com

Texas reports rise in rabies in cattle

Officials with Texas A&M University say that rabies cases in Texas cattle is up in 2021, already exceeding the number of cases in all of 2020. There were eight bovine rabies cases in 2020 and four in 2019. In 2021 to date, 10 cattle have tested positive for rabies. This...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

Warning Signs You're in Danger of a Stroke, Says CDC

You're at risk for stroke if you have high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, smoke—or don't exercise, are obese, are of an older age, among other factors. Knowing the warning signs can make all the difference. "During a stroke, every minute counts! Fast treatment can lessen the brain damage that stroke can cause," says the CDC. "By knowing the signs and symptoms of stroke, you can take quick action and perhaps save a life—maybe even your own." Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Texas StateDallas Observer

Forget Mad Cow Disease: Rabies Is on the Rise Among Texas Cattle

Picture this: You’re traipsing through a sprawling Texas field and a 2,000-pound cow suddenly approaches. It’s salivating a ton and could even appear to be choking. Stumbling toward you, it bellows fiercely. Not to be alarmist, friends, but that animal may have rabies. According to a news release from Pet...
Char-Koosta News

Rabies vaccines for pets available July - September

FLATHEAD RESERVATION — The Tribal Health Department’s Office of Environmental Health, in collaboration with the Humane Society of Western Montana (“HSWM”), have partnered to provide vaccine clinics in ten locations across the Flathead Reservation between now and September. The first clinic will be held in Hot Springs on July 15th. Pet owners will find the HSWM team at the Hot Springs Senior Center between the hours of 11 am and 6 pm.
AnimalsBemidji Pioneer

Health Fusion: Puppies, bats and rabies tests

Luckily, I'm not freaked out by bats. In fact, I'm kind of a bat advocate. So when our puppy, Ruby Mae, pranced out of the garden and proudly delivered one to me, I managed not to scream too loudly. The bat was alive and obviously sick. Did it bite our dog and give her rabies?
GardeningAlbany Times Union (blog)

These Are the Early Warning Signs of a Serious Pest Infestation

It happens to the best of us. You walk downstairs one morning, turn on the light, and see a bug skitter across the floor and under the fridge or cabinet. Now, before you panic, remember that there’s a difference between the occasional unwanted insect and a full-blown pest infestation. Even those of us most consistent with our home cleaning and pest control practices are going to see a bug now and then.
Boca Raton, FLPosted by
EatThis

7 Early Warning Signs of Dementia to Never Ignore

As with many serious health conditions, the first symptoms of dementia may be subtle, the equivalent of a whisper, not a flashing red light. "The earliest symptoms of neurocognitive disorder, or mild dementia, are often mistaken for normal aging, depression or anxiety," says Thomas C. Hammond, MD, a neurologist with Baptist Health's Marcus Neuroscience Institute in Boca Raton, Florida. It's important to be alert for these early signals so treatment can be sought early—in some cases, symptoms are reversible; in others, the progression of the illness can be slowed. If these symptoms don't go away after a short time, or they get worse, it warrants a call to your doctor. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID.
Diseases & Treatmentsfoxwilmington.com

Health experts urge people to pay attention to warning signs for heat stroke

SOUTHEASTERN, N.C. (WECT) – With the long range forecast indicating hot and humid weather, health experts want people to be aware of the warning signs for heat stroke. Signs include hot or red skin, changes in consciousness, a weak pulse, and rapid or shallow breathing. Symptoms include dizziness, lightheadedness, fatigue, upset stomach, vomiting, and headache,
Flathead County, MTDaily Inter Lake

Health officials see upswing in rabies encounters

Flathead City-County Health Department officials said this week they are beginning to see an increase in the number of reported contacts and interactions between domestic animals, humans and rabies-prone animals. A news release from the health department highlighted instances involving skunks and bats, in particular, stating the recent uptick in...
AgricultureNeosho Daily News

Cattle and Conservation

The same pasture that’s good for cattle can also be good for conservation. Providing grass that supports both herds and habitat is more feasible than some may think. Including warm-season grasses in rotational grazing plans can be a great way to provide better grazing for livestock and, at the same time, improve wildlife habitat.
Animalscourierjournal.net

Pet Talk - Rabies' Warning Signs in Cattle

Rabies is usually associated with dogs or bats, but it also can develop insidiously in a variety of mammals. Rabies in livestock, such as cattle, may be rare, but its ability to spread through the herd still poses a serious risk. Recently, rabies in cattle has been increasing in Texas;...
Animalssnntv.com

Call Pest Control: The Early Warning Signs of Bed Bugs

Originally Posted On: Call Pest Control: The Early Warning Signs of Bed Bugs – Flex House – Home Improvement Ideas & Tips. Some things go bump in the night. Other things nibble and chew their way into your dreams. But what do you do when you wake up to find those pesky dreams were real?
Kent County, MDmyeasternshoremd.com

Fox that bit 2 in Kent tests positive for rabies

TOLCHESTER — A fox that bit two people in the Tolchester area has tested positive for rabies, according to the Kent County Health Department. William Webb, the health officer for Kent County, reported that on Tuesday, July 6, the State of Maryland Department of Health Laboratories Administration confirmed the status of the fox as positive for rabies.
Mental HealthWNDU

Medical Moment: Subtle warning signs of suicide

Almost everyone knows someone who has died by suicide, tried to commit suicide, or a family who lost someone to suicide. Experts say there are subtle and not-so-subtle warning signs that we should all know that could end up saving someone’s life. Every 11 seconds, there is a death by...
HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

13 Warning Signs You’re Way Too Dehydrated

Dehydration is simply the condition in which the body loses more water – whether through sweating, urinating, or breathing — than it takes in. The fluid needs to be replaced, or the body may get dehydrated. Many people may choose to wait until they feel thirsty to drink water. While this is a certain sign […]
Career Development & AdviceFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Three warning signs that a leader is headed for trouble

Last weekend at the solstice celebration in downtown Fairbanks, I ran into Matilda, a friend I haven’t seen for years. Matilda’s name is heavily disguised in this column because he doesn’t want his boss to fire him before he quits. I made the mistake of asking Matilda what he was doing now and then I compounded my error by commenting that I had heard he worked for a great employer.
Chico, CAkrcrtv.com

Bat tests positive for rabies in Chico

CHICO, Calif. — The Chico Police Department has issued a warning after a bat tested positive for rabies in the city. The rabid bat was recently picked up by Chico Animal Control. Authorities say that while bats play a vital role in the ecosystem, they are the primary source of rabies in Butte County.
Diseases & Treatmentseatthis.com

Warning Signs You're Developing Diabetes, Say Experts

So many people have diabetes—about 1.5 million are diagnosed in the United States each year, and nearly 1 in 10 Americans have it—you'd think it'd be easy to spot. But although the condition is relatively common, many people go undiagnosed because the early symptoms can be vague, easily overlooked at first, or confused with other conditions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy