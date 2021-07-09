Rabies’ warning signs in cattle

As with many serious health conditions, the first symptoms of dementia may be subtle, the equivalent of a whisper, not a flashing red light. "The earliest symptoms of neurocognitive disorder, or mild dementia, are often mistaken for normal aging, depression or anxiety," says Thomas C. Hammond, MD, a neurologist with Baptist Health's Marcus Neuroscience Institute in Boca Raton, Florida. It's important to be alert for these early signals so treatment can be sought early—in some cases, symptoms are reversible; in others, the progression of the illness can be slowed. If these symptoms don't go away after a short time, or they get worse, it warrants a call to your doctor. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID.
