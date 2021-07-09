Erik Spoelstra a study in continuity at USA Olympic training, with Mark Few recalling Heat coach’s playing days

When it comes to coaching tenure, Gonzaga’s Mark Few offered perhaps the ultimate perspective on longevity at one institution as he reflected this week on Erik Spoelstra. “I coached against him when I was a lowly, lowly assistant at Gonzaga,” said Few, who is assisting Spoelstra this week with the USA Select Team amid Olympic preparations in Las Vegas. “I had an opportunity to coach against Erik Spoelstra when he was at the University of Portland. And he was a great little player there, and super smart and super tough.”