Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

KOTA Territory Noon News - Miranda

kotatv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDINOSAURS- VOD - clipped version. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

www.kotatv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kota#Kota Territory Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV & Videoskotatv.com

COVID BOOSTER - VOD - clipped version

The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. MIDWESTERN LEGISLATIVE CINFERENCE - VOD - clipped version. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. Ravnsborg Hearing- VOD - clipped version. Updated: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:52 PM CDT. The early evening news...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The US Sun

Kourtney Kardashian is ENGAGED to Travis Barker after Las Vegas proposal as couple plan intimate wedding, friends claim

KOURTNEY Kardashian is engaged to boyfriend Travis Barker after he proposed in Las Vegas over the weekend, friends of the star exclusively told The Sun. The Blink-182 drummer got down on one knee to ask his girlfriend of seven months to marry him during a trip to watch a UFC fight, the source said- and the couple plans to marry later this year.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘B&B’ Spoilers: Quinn Back On Crazy Train, Wyatt Worries?

The B&B spoilers for July 12-23, 2021 reveal that Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer) will be back to her old ways in no time. She is already trying to jump back into bed with Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor). Quinn just can’t resist him, especially when he’s shirtless and sweaty from his workouts. Fans can’t wait for “Quarter” to heat up their televisions once again.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'I thought he was some weirdo!' Partygoer develops disposable camera film to find she danced and took selfies with Paul Mescal... two months before he soared to fame on Normal People

A partygoer developed an old disposable camera only to realise she had snaps from a random night out with Paul Mescal. Orlmae Joscon simply thought the Irish heartthrob was 'some weirdo.'. She had absolutely no clue who the actor was - and had no idea she had snapped a photo...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Celine Dion looks radiant as she celebrates very happy news

Celine Dion shared some joyous news with fans on Instagram stories and her appearance in the celebratory post was nothing short of stunning. The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker announced a major musical milestone with a heartfelt social media post. She wrote: "I don't pay too much attention to...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Ginger Zee's dramatic new appearance causes a stir

Ginger Zee sported a very different look on Wednesday that proved to be a huge hit with her followers. Fresh from her return to the Good Morning America studios, Ginger changed from her usual chic attire to some heavy-duty protective gear including a netted full-face covering. "This is called preserving...
Beauty & Fashiongoodhousekeeping.com

Sharon Stone was the belle of the ball at Cannes in a fairytale gown

Sharon Stone absolutely stole the show on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet this year. It's not finished yet, but we know this look won't be topped. The star attended a screening of A Felesegam Tortenete/The Story Of My Wife at the 74th Annual Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday (14 July) in the most breathtaking fairytale gown, and she looks incredible in every picture.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Megan Fox sparks huge fan response with latest must-see photos

Megan Fox doesn't regularly post on her social media, but when she does she causes huge waves among her 12.9 million followers. And earlier this week, she sparked a huge reaction with some stunning selfies ahead of her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. WATCH: Megan Fox discusses brotherly bond in...
Los Angeles, CAComplex

Adult Film Star Dahlia Sky Reportedly Found Dead at 31

Adult film star Dahlia Sky was found dead inside her car late last month in Los Angeles in what is being investigated as a “potential suicide.” She was 31. LAPD detective Dave Peteque told AVN that Sky was discovered on June 30 in the Devonshire area of the San Fernando Valley. Peteque said “there’s no evidence at this time that there’s any foul play.” Authorities have yet to receive the autopsy results from the L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

See the cast of Virgin River and their real-life partners

A brand new season of Virgin River has landed on Netflix and viewers haven't wasted any time getting stuck in! The feel-good drama follows 30-something Melinda 'Mel' Monroe, who answers an ad to work as a nurse in the remote Northern California town of Virgin River, thinking it will be the perfect place to start fresh following a tumultuous few years.
AstronomyAOL Corp

'Jeopardy!' fans call out an inaccurate answer on the show

With George Stephanopoulos serving as guest-host on Jeopardy! Thursday, there was a clue from the “Time For Science” category about the discoveries of famed astronomer, Percival Lowell. But after viewers took a telescope to the answer, it was discovered that there was most likely a mistake made by the show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy