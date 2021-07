The 6′ 6″ tall Andrew Painter is a polished high school pitcher, but one who has plenty of stuff to back up his advanced approach. Highest Ranking: 15th (Baseball America) When the season began Andrew Painter was viewed as a 1st round pick, but his stock has risen a bit with his velocity reaching the upper 90’s at it’s best and sitting mid-90’s through the spring. He mixes that with a plus change up. The Calvary Christian High School starter also has two potentially above-average breaking balls – throwing both a slider and a curveball. They are both inconsistent right now, but will flash above-average.