Aiken City Council member Andrea Gregory files for reelection

Aiken City Council member Andrea Gregory has filed for reelection.

Gregory, a Republican, submitted her paperwork Friday.

Gregory, who represents the southern District 5, said she was seeking reelection because she loves “the city of Aiken, and I think we have a great team on council, and we have to keep moving the city in the right direction.”

A key pillar of Gregory’s campaign, she pledged Friday, is supporting police: the Aiken Department of Public Safety, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and others.

As of Friday, all City Council members up for reelection – Democrat Lessie Price and Republicans Ed Girardeau, Ed Woltz and, now, Gregory – had filed, declaring their respective candidacies.

Four seats on City Council are up for grabs this cycle: Districts 2, 4, 5 and 6. The filing period for the City Council election closes at noon Monday, July 12.

Democratic candidates can file at 410 Richland Ave. W., and should call Aiken County Democratic Party Chairman Harold Crawford Jr. at 803-215-5509.

Republican candidates can file at 127 Greenville St. S.W., and should call Aiken County Republican Party Chairwoman Debbie Epling at 803-599-8660.

City Council is organized under a 6-1 single-member-district plan. Only the mayor is elected citywide.