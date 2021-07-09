At least five people injured in crash on Highway 99 in Sherwood

(Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue)

(SHERWOOD, Ore.) Both directions of Highway 99 near Southwest Sunset Boulevard were closed, and a Life Flight helicopter was called to the intersection following a car crash that left at least five people injured Friday afternoon, KATU reports.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue said crews were treating five people who were injured following the crash. One person was trapped in their vehicle and needed to be extricated.

Life Flight transported one patient to the hospital.

The cause of the crash remains unknown. Officials did not indicate when the highway would reopen to traffic.

This is a developing story.