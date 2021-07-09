Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sherwood, OR

At least five people injured in crash on Highway 99 in Sherwood

Posted by 
Portland Report
Portland Report
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JLUYR_0asZpYIR00
(Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue)

(SHERWOOD, Ore.) Both directions of Highway 99 near Southwest Sunset Boulevard were closed, and a Life Flight helicopter was called to the intersection following a car crash that left at least five people injured Friday afternoon, KATU reports.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue said crews were treating five people who were injured following the crash. One person was trapped in their vehicle and needed to be extricated.

Life Flight transported one patient to the hospital.

The cause of the crash remains unknown. Officials did not indicate when the highway would reopen to traffic.

This is a developing story.

Comments / 1

Portland Report

Portland Report

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
885
Post
510K+
Views
ABOUT

With Portland Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sherwood, OR
Local
Oregon Accidents
Local
Oregon Traffic
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Salem, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Victim, officer involved in deadly Salem shooting identified

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (SALEM, Ore.) On Monday, the names of a victim and an officer involved in a deadly shooting over the weekend in Salem were released, KOIN reports. Nathan Bush, a Salem police officer, shot and killed a domestic violence suspect at a scene in the 3700 block of June Avenue NE around 11:20 p.m. Friday. The suspect was reportedly armed with a knife.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Two men killed in NE Portland apartment fire identified

Seth Robert Thompson (left) and Robert William Gremillion (right) were killed in the Heidi Manor fire on July 4.(Portland Police Bureau) (PORTLAND, Ore.) The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the two people who died in a fire Sunday at the Heidi Manor Apartments in Northeast Portland, KGW reports.

Comments / 1

Community Policy